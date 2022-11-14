Information Technology shares edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 164.65 points or 0.55% at 29884.13 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 6.85%), Brightcom Group Ltd (up 5.55%),Sonata Software Ltd (up 3.24%),Coforge Ltd (up 1.99%),L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 1.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vakrangee Ltd (up 1.87%), Mindtree Ltd (up 1.71%), Cressanda Solutions Ltd (up 1.62%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 1.62%), and Persistent Systems Ltd (up 1.61%).

On the other hand, DigiSpice Technologies Ltd (down 3.61%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 1.46%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 1.29%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 11.46 or 0.02% at 61806.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.15 points or 0.19% at 18384.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 8.75 points or 0.03% at 28976.31.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.03 points or 0.02% at 9010.25.

On BSE,1586 shares were trading in green, 1452 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)