Fortis Malar Hospitals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.47 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Fortis Malar Hospitals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.02 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Fortis Healthcare and its subsidiaries receive credit ratings from CRISIL
Fortis Healthcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 76.34 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Fortis sets up isolation wards across all its hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients
Board of Fortis Healthcare appoints director
-
Sales decline 36.96% to Rs 22.16 croreNet loss of Fortis Malar Hospitals reported to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.96% to Rs 22.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.63% to Rs 111.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 144.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales22.1635.15 -37 111.87144.59 -23 OPM %-7.67-3.87 --2.49-1.68 - PBDT-0.081.81 PL 0.607.17 -92 PBT-3.340.66 PL -11.942.79 PL NP-2.470.52 PL -8.892.06 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU