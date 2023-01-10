Fourth Dimension Solutions standalone net profit rises 16800.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 13175.00% to Rs 5.31 croreNet profit of Fourth Dimension Solutions rose 16800.00% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13175.00% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.310.04 13175 OPM %0.19-250.00 -PBDT1.770.01 17600 PBT1.690.01 16800 NP1.690.01 16800
