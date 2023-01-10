JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Reliance Jio launches 5G services in 10 more cities
Business Standard

Fourth Dimension Solutions standalone net profit rises 16800.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13175.00% to Rs 5.31 crore

Net profit of Fourth Dimension Solutions rose 16800.00% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13175.00% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.310.04 13175 OPM %0.19-250.00 -PBDT1.770.01 17600 PBT1.690.01 16800 NP1.690.01 16800

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 07:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU