Fourth Dimension Solutions standalone net profit rises 16800.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13175.00% to Rs 5.31 crore

Net profit of Fourth Dimension Solutions rose 16800.00% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13175.00% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.310.040.19-250.001.770.011.690.011.690.01

