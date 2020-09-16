JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hari Govind International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Fraser and Company standalone net profit declines 95.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 75.77% to Rs 1.57 crore

Net profit of Fraser and Company declined 95.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.77% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.576.48 -76 OPM %1.918.33 -PBDT0.030.54 -94 PBT0.030.54 -94 NP0.020.40 -95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 16:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU