Fraser and Company standalone net profit declines 95.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 75.77% to Rs 1.57 crore

Net profit of Fraser and Company declined 95.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.77% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

