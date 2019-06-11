United Textiles reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 36.84% to Rs 1.92 croreUnited Textiles reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 36.84% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 43.24% to Rs 6.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.923.04 -37 6.7611.91 -43 OPM %6.773.95 -7.995.04 - PBDT0.080.08 0 0.310.33 -6 PBT0.010.01 0 0.010.03 -67 NP00.01 -100 -0.010.02 PL
