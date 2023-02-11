Frontier Springs standalone net profit declines 9.04% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 37.97% to Rs 27.76 croreNet profit of Frontier Springs declined 9.04% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 37.97% to Rs 27.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales27.7620.12 38 OPM %9.7313.37 -PBDT2.762.81 -2 PBT2.022.14 -6 NP1.511.66 -9
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
