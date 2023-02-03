Frontline Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 2400.00% to Rs 1.50 croreNet Loss of Frontline Financial Services reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2400.00% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.500.06 2400 OPM %-4.00-33.33 -PBDT-0.06-0.02 -200 PBT-0.06-0.02 -200 NP-0.06-0.02 -200
