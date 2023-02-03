Milkfood standalone net profit rises 275.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 66.22% to Rs 150.40 crore

Net profit of Milkfood rose 275.86% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 66.22% to Rs 150.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 90.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.150.4090.485.204.425.542.373.860.873.270.87

