Frontline Securities standalone net profit declines 61.11% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 19.49% to Rs 1.41 croreNet profit of Frontline Securities declined 61.11% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 35.06% to Rs 3.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.40% to Rs 5.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.411.18 19 5.635.71 -1 OPM %75.1854.24 -80.9974.96 - PBDT1.360.90 51 5.514.98 11 PBT1.240.79 57 5.064.57 11 NP0.771.98 -61 3.134.82 -35
