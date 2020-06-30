Frontline Securities standalone net profit declines 61.11% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 19.49% to Rs 1.41 crore

Net profit of Frontline Securities declined 61.11% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.06% to Rs 3.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.40% to Rs 5.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

