G G Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd, Tierra Agrotech Ltd, T T Ltd and Steelcast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 June 2022.

G G Engineering Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 2.61 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd crashed 9.97% to Rs 26.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31997 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19966 shares in the past one month.

Tierra Agrotech Ltd tumbled 8.92% to Rs 152.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1151 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 707 shares in the past one month.

T T Ltd pared 7.61% to Rs 75.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4080 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1761 shares in the past one month.

Steelcast Ltd dropped 7.44% to Rs 330.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 499 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 506 shares in the past one month.

