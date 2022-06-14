Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
MT Educare Ltd, Compucom Software Ltd, Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd and Capital Trust Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 June 2022.
Keynote Financial Services Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 108.95 at 14-Jun-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7458 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 670 shares in the past one month.
MT Educare Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 10.33. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47346 shares in the past one month.
Compucom Software Ltd soared 19.87% to Rs 28.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32386 shares in the past one month.
Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd gained 19.65% to Rs 186. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43652 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4004 shares in the past one month.
Capital Trust Ltd advanced 14.94% to Rs 101.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2195 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1324 shares in the past one month.
