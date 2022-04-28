Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd, Manaksia Ltd, DCM Ltd and Lambodhara Textiles Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 April 2022.

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd soared 19.13% to Rs 100.9 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 38800 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5646 shares in the past one month.

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd surged 14.29% to Rs 64.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15535 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12380 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Ltd spiked 13.37% to Rs 97.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40780 shares in the past one month.

DCM Ltd exploded 13.24% to Rs 108.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41308 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11912 shares in the past one month.

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd spurt 12.28% to Rs 117. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23128 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9476 shares in the past one month.

