G K P Printing & Packaging standalone net profit rises 114.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.64% to Rs 14.18 crore

Net profit of G K P Printing & Packaging rose 114.29% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.64% to Rs 14.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.14.1819.071.971.360.300.190.190.110.150.07

