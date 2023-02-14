JUST IN
Shalimar Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter
G K P Printing & Packaging standalone net profit rises 114.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.64% to Rs 14.18 crore

Net profit of G K P Printing & Packaging rose 114.29% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.64% to Rs 14.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14.1819.07 -26 OPM %1.971.36 -PBDT0.300.19 58 PBT0.190.11 73 NP0.150.07 114

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:36 IST

