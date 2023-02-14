G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 122.47% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 78.28% in the September 2022 quarter
G R Infraprojects update on NHAI road project in Gujarat
G R Infraprojects announces completion of Madhya Pradesh project
G R Infraprojects skids on cancellation of tender
Volumes jump at G R Infraprojects Ltd counter
-
Sales rise 12.10% to Rs 2191.88 croreNet profit of G R Infraprojects rose 122.47% to Rs 323.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 145.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.10% to Rs 2191.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1955.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2191.881955.30 12 OPM %27.1418.72 -PBDT495.03282.89 75 PBT433.83200.58 116 NP323.65145.48 122
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU