JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Campus Activewear standalone net profit declines 11.71% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 122.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.10% to Rs 2191.88 crore

Net profit of G R Infraprojects rose 122.47% to Rs 323.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 145.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.10% to Rs 2191.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1955.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2191.881955.30 12 OPM %27.1418.72 -PBDT495.03282.89 75 PBT433.83200.58 116 NP323.65145.48 122

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU