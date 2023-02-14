G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 122.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.10% to Rs 2191.88 crore

Net profit of G R Infraprojects rose 122.47% to Rs 323.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 145.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.10% to Rs 2191.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1955.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2191.881955.3027.1418.72495.03282.89433.83200.58323.65145.48

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)