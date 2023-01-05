Hindustan Petroleum signs MoU with NTPC Green Energy

As a step to accelerate contribution towards India's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), realize green energy objectives and maximizing contribution to the GOI's efforts towards a carbon neutral economy, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) on 3 January 2023 in New Delhi.

The MOU envisages cooperation and collaboration in the field of Renewable Energy (RE), Energy Storage Projects, RTC Power, Electric Mobility, Solar/Wind Value Chain and meeting HPCL's Green Power Requirements by leveraging each other's expertise.

The MoU is part of HPCL's strategy to rapidly expand into renewable energy domain to take up business opportunities in RE sector and to meet its internal requirements of round the clock green power for its refineries, locations, retail outlets and EV charging stations.

