Hindustan Petroleum signs MoU with NTPC Green Energy

The MOU envisages cooperation and collaboration in the field of Renewable Energy (RE), Energy Storage Projects, RTC Power, Electric Mobility, Solar/Wind Value Chain and meeting HPCL's Green Power Requirements by leveraging each other's expertise.
The MoU is part of HPCL's strategy to rapidly expand into renewable energy domain to take up business opportunities in RE sector and to meet its internal requirements of round the clock green power for its refineries, locations, retail outlets and EV charging stations.
