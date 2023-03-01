G20 foreign ministers meeting begins in New Delhi

The G20 Foreign Ministers meeting will be held in New Delhi today, March 1, under India's presidency. Representatives of 40 countries, including non-G20 members invited by India, and multilateral organisations are attending the event.

During the two-day event, External Affairs Minister Dr.

S Jaishankar and several dignitaries are scheduled to share their perspective on emerging global challenges and international matters. A dinner will be hosted for the Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation in the evening tomorrow. Two sessions will also be held tomorrow covering various subjects including Strengthening Multilateralism and Need for Reforms, Food and Energy Security, Development Cooperation and Counter-Terrorism: New and Emerging Threats.

