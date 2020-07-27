JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit declines 92.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Expo Gas Containers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Gagan Polycot India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.99 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 0.39 crore

Net Loss of Gagan Polycot India reported to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 79.45% to Rs 2.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.390.39 0 2.4111.73 -79 OPM %-717.95-141.03 --117.84-2.56 - PBDT-2.95-0.78 -278 -3.39-1.12 -203 PBT-2.99-0.84 -256 -3.63-1.39 -161 NP-2.99-0.84 -256 -3.63-1.39 -161

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 16:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU