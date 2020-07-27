Gagan Polycot India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.99 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gagan Gases standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the December 2019 quarter
Gagan Polycot India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Goa Airport takes measures to prevent spread of coronavirus
Xiaomi to bring ISRO's NavIC technology to smartphone line-up
Upcoming Nokia 400 4G could be the first 'Android' feature phone
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.39 croreNet Loss of Gagan Polycot India reported to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 79.45% to Rs 2.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.390.39 0 2.4111.73 -79 OPM %-717.95-141.03 --117.84-2.56 - PBDT-2.95-0.78 -278 -3.39-1.12 -203 PBT-2.99-0.84 -256 -3.63-1.39 -161 NP-2.99-0.84 -256 -3.63-1.39 -161
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU