Virat Crane Industries standalone net profit declines 21.38% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Virat Crane Industries declined 21.38% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.77% to Rs 23.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.10% to Rs 6.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.34% to Rs 85.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 85.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

