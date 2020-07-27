Virat Crane Industries standalone net profit declines 21.38% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.77% to Rs 23.24 croreNet profit of Virat Crane Industries declined 21.38% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.77% to Rs 23.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.10% to Rs 6.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.34% to Rs 85.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 85.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales23.2420.98 11 85.4385.72 0 OPM %8.3910.49 -10.5311.95 - PBDT1.962.10 -7 8.739.86 -11 PBT1.872.01 -7 8.429.56 -12 NP1.141.45 -21 6.196.81 -9
