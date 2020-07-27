JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 49.99 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 12.68% to Rs 379.04 crore

Net Loss of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys reported to Rs 49.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 81.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.68% to Rs 379.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 434.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 66.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.34% to Rs 1611.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1633.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales379.04434.06 -13 1611.941633.78 -1 OPM %0.108.03 -5.5316.68 - PBDT-31.3521.87 PL 13.72197.95 -93 PBT-60.66-4.11 -1376 -90.4999.79 PL NP-49.99-81.63 39 -66.30-1.02 -6400

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 16:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU