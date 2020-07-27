Alexander Stamps & Coin reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Alexander Stamps & Coin reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.28% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.050.02 150 0.441.03 -57 OPM %0-150.00 --4.557.77 - PBDT0-0.01 100 -0.020.10 PL PBT0-0.01 100 -0.020.10 PL NP0-0.01 100 -0.020.08 PL

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 16:54 IST

