GAIL (India) Ltd Falls 1.72%

GAIL (India) Ltd lost 1.72% today to trade at Rs 139.95. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.61% to quote at 15615.44. The index is down 5.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Gujarat Gas Ltd decreased 1.38% and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 1.23% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 14.15 % over last one year compared to the 38.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

GAIL (India) Ltd has lost 8.59% over last one month compared to 5.39% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 0.01% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 69008 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.57 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 170 on 09 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 81.25 on 14 Oct 2020.

