Future Enterprises-DVR leads gainers in 'B' group

Kothari Products Ltd, Rossell India Ltd, SPS Finquest Ltd and Maan Aluminium Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 March 2022.

Future Enterprises-DVR spiked 19.98% to Rs 15.49 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15837 shares in the past one month.

Kothari Products Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 106.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6013 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1873 shares in the past one month.

Rossell India Ltd surged 17.32% to Rs 144.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19676 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12028 shares in the past one month.

SPS Finquest Ltd added 15.84% to Rs 121. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11431 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12710 shares in the past one month.

Maan Aluminium Ltd gained 12.81% to Rs 155.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40293 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12284 shares in the past one month.

