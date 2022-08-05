GAIL (India) Ltd Slides 2.75%

GAIL (India) Ltd has added 2.02% over last one month compared to 10.96% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 8.93% rise in the SENSEX

GAIL (India) Ltd fell 2.75% today to trade at Rs 136.25. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.27% to quote at 19318.11. The index is up 10.96 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Industries Ltd decreased 0.87% and Indraprastha Gas Ltd lost 0.41% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 22.65 % over last one year compared to the 7.44% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

GAIL (India) Ltd has added 2.02% over last one month compared to 10.96% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 8.93% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.98 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.33 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 173.45 on 19 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 125.2 on 20 Dec 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)