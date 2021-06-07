GAIL (India) Ltd soars 3.77%, rises for third straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 168.1, up 3.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.48% in last one year as compared to a 54.45% gain in NIFTY and a 46.03% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 168.1, up 3.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 15703.7. The Sensex is at 52119.12, up 0.04%. GAIL (India) Ltd has added around 8.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20368.05, up 1.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 197.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 185.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 169.15, up 3.84% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is up 60.48% in last one year as compared to a 54.45% gain in NIFTY and a 46.03% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 12.09 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)