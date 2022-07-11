GAIL (India) Ltd up for third consecutive session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 138.8, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.42% in last one year as compared to a 2.88% jump in NIFTY and a 27.14% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

GAIL (India) Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 138.8, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 16144.55. The Sensex is at 54199.43, down 0.52%. GAIL (India) Ltd has dropped around 5.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24347.65, up 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.88 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

