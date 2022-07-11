Hindustan Zinc Ltd soars 2.26%, Gains for third straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 269, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.87% in last one year as compared to a 2.88% fall in NIFTY and a 8.07% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 269, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 16144.55. The Sensex is at 54199.43, down 0.52%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has slipped around 4.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4799.55, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.43 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

