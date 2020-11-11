Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd stays supported

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 2300, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.19% in last one year as compared to a 6.76% gain in NIFTY and a 0.37% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2300, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 12641.05. The Sensex is at 43249.35, down 0.07%. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd has added around 17.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 18.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13698.6, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 50.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2300.8, up 0.86% on the day. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is up 4.19% in last one year as compared to a 6.76% gain in NIFTY and a 0.37% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 24.72 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)