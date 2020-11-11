Indian Oil Corporation Ltd extends gains

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 84.6, up 0.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 36.79% in last one year as compared to a 6.76% jump in NIFTY and a 1.35% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15713.05, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 117.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 191.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.77 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

