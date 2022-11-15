Gajanan Securities Services consolidated net profit declines 73.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Gajanan Securities Services declined 73.77% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.180.1472.22164.290.200.660.200.660.160.61

