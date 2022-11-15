Kohinoor Foods reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.75 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 200.74% to Rs 28.42 croreNet profit of Kohinoor Foods reported to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 200.74% to Rs 28.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales28.429.45 201 OPM %11.75-34.81 -PBDT3.44-3.09 LP PBT1.75-5.03 LP NP1.75-5.03 LP
