Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit declines 56.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.64% to Rs 585.60 crore

Net profit of Vijay Solvex declined 56.87% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.64% to Rs 585.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 627.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.585.60627.221.273.3311.2925.1910.6724.608.0018.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)