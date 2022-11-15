Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit declines 56.87% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.64% to Rs 585.60 croreNet profit of Vijay Solvex declined 56.87% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.64% to Rs 585.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 627.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales585.60627.22 -7 OPM %1.273.33 -PBDT11.2925.19 -55 PBT10.6724.60 -57 NP8.0018.55 -57
