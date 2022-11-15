JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Umiya Tubes standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit declines 56.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.64% to Rs 585.60 crore

Net profit of Vijay Solvex declined 56.87% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.64% to Rs 585.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 627.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales585.60627.22 -7 OPM %1.273.33 -PBDT11.2925.19 -55 PBT10.6724.60 -57 NP8.0018.55 -57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 12:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU