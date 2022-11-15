Shukra Jewellery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.49 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shukra Bullions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Garnet Lanee brings range of diamonds jewellery at affordable prices
Ratnalaya Jewellers embraces digitization to become the most loved and awarded jewellery brand in Patna
Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit declines 40.28% in the September 2022 quarter
Thangamayil Jewellery reports standalone net profit of Rs 18.98 crore in the June 2022 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Shukra Jewellery reported to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales00.12 -100 OPM %0-1091.67 -PBDT-1.46-1.31 -11 PBT-1.49-1.34 -11 NP-1.49-1.34 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU