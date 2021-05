Gala Global Products announces change in directorate

With effect form 01 June 2021

Gala Global Products announced the resignation of Maulik Vyas (DIN: 06921705) has stepped down from the position of the 'Non-Executive Independent Director' of the Company with effect from 31 May 2021.

Further, the Board of the company has appointed Stuti Kinariwala (DIN: 09181276) as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the company with effect from 1 June 2021.

