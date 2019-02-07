Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 5.69% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.53% to Rs 27.67 croreNet profit of Gandhi Special Tubes rose 5.69% to Rs 9.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 1.53% to Rs 27.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales27.6728.10 -2 OPM %33.0737.51 -PBDT11.6612.16 -4 PBT10.7011.18 -4 NP9.849.31 6
