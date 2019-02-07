JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Centum Electronics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 28.22 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit declines 27.66% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.80% to Rs 362.49 crore

Net profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company declined 27.66% to Rs 10.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.80% to Rs 362.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 356.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales362.49356.09 2 OPM %9.0010.29 -PBDT18.5325.40 -27 PBT15.4222.60 -32 NP10.6214.68 -28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements