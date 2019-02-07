JUST IN
IZMO consolidated net profit declines 14.78% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 29.33% to Rs 21.52 crore

Net profit of IZMO declined 14.78% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 29.33% to Rs 21.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales21.5216.64 29 OPM %32.8123.68 -PBDT6.804.80 42 PBT2.713.18 -15 NP2.713.18 -15

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:02 IST

