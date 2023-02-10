JUST IN
One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Asia Pack standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Asia Pack declined 62.50% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.010.03 -67 OPM %-800.00-533.33 -PBDT0.070.15 -53 PBT0.060.12 -50 NP0.030.08 -63

