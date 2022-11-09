JUST IN
Godrej Properties PAT rises 54% YoY in Q2 FY23
Garware Marine Industries standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.57% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Garware Marine Industries declined 77.78% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 19.57% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.370.46 -20 OPM %10.8139.13 -PBDT0.040.18 -78 PBT0.040.18 -78 NP0.040.18 -78

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 15:42 IST

