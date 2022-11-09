Garware Marine Industries standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.57% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Garware Marine Industries declined 77.78% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 19.57% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.370.4610.8139.130.040.180.040.180.040.18

