Garware Marine Industries standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.57% to Rs 0.37 croreNet profit of Garware Marine Industries declined 77.78% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 19.57% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.370.46 -20 OPM %10.8139.13 -PBDT0.040.18 -78 PBT0.040.18 -78 NP0.040.18 -78
