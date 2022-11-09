The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit declines 99.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.67% to Rs 1753.46 crore

Net profit of The Ramco Cements declined 99.40% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 515.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.67% to Rs 1753.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1453.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1753.461453.0810.7127.51139.54377.6117.55278.733.08515.84

