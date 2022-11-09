Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit rises 8.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.93% to Rs 32.92 crore

Net profit of Integra Engineering India rose 8.08% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.93% to Rs 32.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.32.9227.0014.8514.304.764.064.243.642.812.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)