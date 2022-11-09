JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Exxaro Tiles standalone net profit declines 75.62% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit rises 8.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 21.93% to Rs 32.92 crore

Net profit of Integra Engineering India rose 8.08% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.93% to Rs 32.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales32.9227.00 22 OPM %14.8514.30 -PBDT4.764.06 17 PBT4.243.64 16 NP2.812.60 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 15:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU