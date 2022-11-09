Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.13% to Rs 592.98 crore

Net profit of Rico Auto Industries rose 30.78% to Rs 8.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.13% to Rs 592.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 477.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.592.98477.708.928.4945.6935.1619.5012.708.716.66

