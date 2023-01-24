Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit rises 13.96% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.34% to Rs 341.09 croreNet profit of Gateway Distriparks rose 13.96% to Rs 54.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 341.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 349.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales341.09349.28 -2 OPM %26.6626.76 -PBDT84.7984.49 0 PBT58.9251.05 15 NP54.7848.07 14
