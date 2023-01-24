Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit rises 13.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.34% to Rs 341.09 crore

Net profit of Gateway Distriparks rose 13.96% to Rs 54.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 341.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 349.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.341.09349.2826.6626.7684.7984.4958.9251.0554.7848.07

