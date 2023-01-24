JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit rises 13.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.34% to Rs 341.09 crore

Net profit of Gateway Distriparks rose 13.96% to Rs 54.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 341.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 349.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales341.09349.28 -2 OPM %26.6626.76 -PBDT84.7984.49 0 PBT58.9251.05 15 NP54.7848.07 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 15:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU