Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 5.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Latent View Analytics rose 5.09% to Rs 52.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.90% to Rs 145.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 107.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.145.35107.7529.4529.9264.2236.9861.9534.7752.4749.93

