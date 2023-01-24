JUST IN
Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 5.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.90% to Rs 145.35 crore

Net profit of Latent View Analytics rose 5.09% to Rs 52.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.90% to Rs 145.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 107.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales145.35107.75 35 OPM %29.4529.92 -PBDT64.2236.98 74 PBT61.9534.77 78 NP52.4749.93 5

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 15:02 IST

