Gateway Distriparks Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, Orient Refractories Ltd, Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd and Mastek Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 January 2021.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd surged 17.70% to Rs 138.3 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21658 shares in the past one month.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd soared 13.41% to Rs 102.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Orient Refractories Ltd spiked 8.07% to Rs 247.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24126 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11786 shares in the past one month.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd jumped 7.03% to Rs 316.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25891 shares in the past one month.

Mastek Ltd advanced 6.86% to Rs 1164. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45076 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24771 shares in the past one month.

