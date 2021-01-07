Trident Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd and Balaji Amines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 January 2021.

Trident Ltd tumbled 7.43% to Rs 14.82 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 145.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd lost 5.59% to Rs 4805.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11320 shares in the past one month.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd crashed 3.17% to Rs 122.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18340 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14345 shares in the past one month.

L&T Technology Services Ltd dropped 3.16% to Rs 2418. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13785 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30143 shares in the past one month.

Balaji Amines Ltd fell 3.01% to Rs 1185. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 99788 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22149 shares in the past one month.

