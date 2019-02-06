JUST IN
Business Standard

Gateway Distriparks standalone net profit rises 183.69% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 10.40% to Rs 88.73 crore

Net profit of Gateway Distriparks rose 183.69% to Rs 29.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 88.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 80.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales88.7380.37 10 OPM %17.5519.86 -PBDT39.5620.09 97 PBT32.8014.06 133 NP29.0510.24 184

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 16:32 IST

