Gautam Gems standalone net profit rises 108.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 51.14% to Rs 18.20 crore

Net profit of Gautam Gems rose 108.33% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 51.14% to Rs 18.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.18.2037.252.090.320.300.120.280.120.250.12

