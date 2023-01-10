JUST IN
Reliance Jio launches 5G services in 10 more cities
Gautam Gems standalone net profit rises 108.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 51.14% to Rs 18.20 crore

Net profit of Gautam Gems rose 108.33% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 51.14% to Rs 18.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales18.2037.25 -51 OPM %2.090.32 -PBDT0.300.12 150 PBT0.280.12 133 NP0.250.12 108

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 07:32 IST

