Gayatri Projects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd, Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd, Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd and Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 June 2021.

Gayatri Projects Ltd crashed 10.04% to Rs 34.05 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 15.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd lost 9.97% to Rs 16.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd tumbled 8.47% to Rs 35.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92501 shares in the past one month.

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd slipped 8.05% to Rs 11.53. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93764 shares in the past one month.

Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd dropped 7.26% to Rs 219. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15769 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4806 shares in the past one month.

