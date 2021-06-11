Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 174.23 points or 0.76% at 22895.07 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.95%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.49%),Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.42%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1%),Havells India Ltd (down 0.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ABB India Ltd (down 0.82%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 0.6%), Thermax Ltd (down 0.46%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 0.43%), and GMR Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.37%).

On the other hand, SKF India Ltd (up 2.15%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 0.72%), and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 0.64%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 210.27 or 0.4% at 52510.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 54.4 points or 0.35% at 15792.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 72.04 points or 0.29% at 25087.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.77 points or 0.07% at 7899.71.

On BSE,1650 shares were trading in green, 1448 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

