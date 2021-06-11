Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 16.32 points or 0.54% at 3008.05 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (down 5.04%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.95%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.37%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.27%),CESC Ltd (down 1.07%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.02%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.82%), NHPC Ltd (down 0.74%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.46%), and Thermax Ltd (down 0.46%).

On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.41%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.73%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.56%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 210.27 or 0.4% at 52510.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 54.4 points or 0.35% at 15792.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 72.04 points or 0.29% at 25087.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.77 points or 0.07% at 7899.71.

On BSE,1650 shares were trading in green, 1448 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

